East Zone would lock horns with South Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 on Sunday, July 30. The match would be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 and it will begin at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match would not be available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. BCCI are yet to sell media rights. But fans can enjoy live streaming of this match on BCCI.TV and BCCI's official app. Deodhar Trophy 2023: West Zone Win Thriller Over Central Zone by 1 Wicket.

Deodhar Trophy Live Streaming

Just 1️⃣ Day to go for the #DeodharTrophy to begin 🏆 Catch all the LIVE action on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc and the official BCCI APP 📱 pic.twitter.com/RSfbNlZFnK — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 23, 2023

