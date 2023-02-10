With a dominant performance on Day 1, Team India will be upbeat and confident as they take the field on the second day against Australia in this 1st Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on Friday, February 10. Captain Rohit Sharma led the way with a brilliant knock after spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin had restricted the Australian batting effort to 177. The second day's action will begin at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of this match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hind/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of this match on DD Free Dish. Fans interested in watching live streaming of this contest can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Ravindra Jadeja’s Alleged Ball Tampering Video Goes Viral, Twitterati Divided Over Incident During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023.

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A truly proud moment for @surya_14kumar & @KonaBharat on receiving their 🇮🇳 Test Caps!😭🧢 Tune-in to Day 2 of the 1st Mastercard #INDvAUS Test Tomorrow | 9:00 AM onwards | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar #BelieveInBlue #TestByFirepic.twitter.com/XVb3Kv2rdK — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 9, 2023

