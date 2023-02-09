Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had a brilliant day out in the field as he bagged a five-wicket haul in the Day One of the 1st test against Australia at Nagpur. He dismissed the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, giving India a strong grip over their Aussie counterparts. Amidst this, a video goes viral in Twitter accusing Ravindra Jadeja of alleged ball tampering during the 46th over of the Australian innings. In the video Jadeja was spotted applying some cream or ointment to his hands. Although it was not clear from the clip if it was on the fingers or the ball. Fans in twitter got divided over this issue as they find themselves at opposite poles with opinions on this incident. Rohit Sharma's 56 Not Out Takes India to 77/1 After Ravindra Jadeja Takes a Fifer On Day 1 of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023.

Ravindra Jadeja Accused of Alleged Ball Tampering

Fans Question the Incident

Fans in Support of the Indian All-Rounder

Twitterati Divided

It Was Finger Lotion

Fans Continue to Back the Indian All-Rounder

Too Good A Spinner to Ball Tamper

