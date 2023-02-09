Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had a brilliant day out in the field as he bagged a five-wicket haul in the Day One of the 1st test against Australia at Nagpur. He dismissed the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, giving India a strong grip over their Aussie counterparts. Amidst this, a video goes viral in Twitter accusing Ravindra Jadeja of alleged ball tampering during the 46th over of the Australian innings. In the video Jadeja was spotted applying some cream or ointment to his hands. Although it was not clear from the clip if it was on the fingers or the ball. Fans in twitter got divided over this issue as they find themselves at opposite poles with opinions on this incident. Rohit Sharma's 56 Not Out Takes India to 77/1 After Ravindra Jadeja Takes a Fifer On Day 1 of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023.

Ravindra Jadeja Accused of Alleged Ball Tampering

How do you we feel about this?? Little bit of vasso on the ball… Jadeja is putting himself in a world of trouble for ball tampering.. India already doctored a dodgy pitch.. #AUSvIND #vassogate pic.twitter.com/SBcPWiR0Kg — Phazeoce (@phazeoce) February 9, 2023

Fans Question the Incident

No chance the ICC investigates this — Lachlan Jeffery (@LachlanJeffery) February 9, 2023

Fans in Support of the Indian All-Rounder

HE IS USING ON FINGERS NOT ON BALL .I think you need glasses — Sangam Jaswal (@SangamJaswal2) February 9, 2023

Twitterati Divided

You can't still apply whatever that substance is to his bowling hand — Ty (@treb647) February 9, 2023

It Was Finger Lotion

Don't you know that spinners apply lotion to their spinning finger 🤦🤦 https://t.co/KojojYkHIz — The Boy From Mars (@TheBoyFromMars2) February 9, 2023

Fans Continue to Back the Indian All-Rounder

He did apply cream to his finger to relieve the pain, but didn’t even go anywhere near his finger during the same. Come on dude, at least make some valid point! — Sahil (@mysondaniel86is) February 9, 2023

Too Good A Spinner to Ball Tamper

Jadeja is too good of a spinner to be ball tampering so smh 🤦‍♂️ — Avinash 🇦🇷 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 (@AvinashJr_) February 9, 2023

