Day 1 was a complete washout following incessant rains, however on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at The Gabba in Brisbane play is expected to be in parts. The India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 Day 2 will start at 05:20 AM on December 15. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the IND vs AUS Test 2024 Series and will provide live streaming viewing option on Star Sports 1 SD and HD channels. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar for live streaming viewing option of IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 2 of BGT 2024 on their app and website, which will require a subscription. Fans To Get Full Refunds After Rain Plays Spoilsport on Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at the Gabba.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live

Then: Zak ⚔ Haydos Now: Zak 🤝 Haydos It's always a delight to watch two legends of the game come together! 🇮🇳🇦🇺#AUSvINDOnStar 3rd Test, Day 2 👉 SUN, 15th DEC, 5:15 AM onwards! | #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/9SaBORc80e — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 14, 2024

