Indian cricket team will be heading to the final phase of their South Africa tour, as they will be starting their first match of the two-match Test series on Tuesday, December 26. The Test Match between India and South Africa will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Day 1 of the IND vs SA Test will begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The IND vs SA 1st Test live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada. Live telecast is also available on DD Sports but only for DD Free Dish users. Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming of the IND vs SA Test series online. IND vs SA: Ravichandran Ashwin 11 Wickets Away From Joining Elite List of Bowlers To Take 500 Wickets in Test Cricket.

India vs South Africa

Hello from the SuperSport Park 👋



All in readiness for the 1st #SAvIND Test 👌👌



⏰ 1:30 PM IST



🖥️📱 https://t.co/Z3MPyeL1t7#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Rr7z5agTlq— BCCI (@BCCI) December 26, 2023

