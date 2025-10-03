Looking to take a massive first innings lead, India will resume Day 2 of the IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 against West Indies on October 3 with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill batting on 53 and 18, respectively. The IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 is being played at Narendra Modi International Stadium and will commence at 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for IND vs WI 2025 in India, and will provide all the live telecast viewing options of India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 on Star Sports TV Channels. Likewise, the digital rights of India vs West Indies 2025 are also with Star Sports Network, with live streaming viewing options provided on JioHotstar OTT platform. The IND vs WI 2025 online on JioHotstar will require a subscription to catch the full match on its app and website. IND vs WI 1st Test 2025: Mohammed Siraj Credits Hard Work for Opening Day Success Against West Indies, Says ‘Nobody Gave Me Wickets for Free’.

IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming

Is that a bird? 🐦 A plane? ✈️ No… it is #DhruvJurel taking flight!#INDvWI 👉🏻 1st TEST, DAY 2 | FRI, 3rd OCT, 9 AM onwards on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/VUQV9eiXrk — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)