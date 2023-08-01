India and West Indies face each other in what is expected to be a thrilling contest to decide who wins the ODI series. The third and final ODI of the series will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and it will begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the series and will provide live telecast of this match not just on DD Free Dish but also on DTH and DTT platforms as well. Fans who seek to watch the live streaming of this match, without any ads, can do so on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a nominal subscription fee. They can also watch the match for free on the JioCinema app and website. Team India Players Meet Dwayne Bravo, His Son Upon Arriving in Trinidad Ahead of IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

