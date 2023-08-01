India and West Indies face each other in what is expected to be a thrilling contest to decide who wins the ODI series. The third and final ODI of the series will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and it will begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports is the official broadcast partner of the series and will provide live telecast of this match not just on DD Free Dish but also on DTH and DTT platforms as well. Fans who seek to watch the live streaming of this match, without any ads, can do so on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a nominal subscription fee. They can also watch the match for free on the JioCinema app and website. Team India Players Meet Dwayne Bravo, His Son Upon Arriving in Trinidad Ahead of IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

India vs West Indies Live Telecast

𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇 𝐃𝐀𝐘! 🏏 𝟑𝐫𝐝 𝐎𝐃𝐈, 𝐃𝐄𝐂𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐑 - #𝐖𝐈𝐯𝐈𝐍𝐃 📺 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 🗓️ 𝟔 𝐏𝐌, 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 ⏰ 𝟕 𝐏𝐌 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐃 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 📺#TeamIndia #MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/scVmACrw0u — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 1, 2023

IND vs WI 3rd ODI on FanCode

It all comes down to this: the series decider. Can India’s young guns fire? 💥 Watch the action WITHOUT ADS, only on FanCode. Cricket, uninterrupted. ▶️#INDvWIAdFreeonFanCode #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/vlF8l8rdv2 — FanCode (@FanCode) August 1, 2023

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2023 Live Streaming on JioCinema

The #WIvIND ODI 🏆 will belong to? • Men in Blue • Men in Maroon#SabJawaabMilenge 👉🏽 #WIvIND - 3rd ODI, today 6 PM onwards. LIVE & streaming FREE in 11 languages only on #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/TAat7eG9iD — JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)