India are in a must-win situation when they face West Indies in the 3rd T20I of the series. Having lost the first two matches, India will eye a win to keep the series alive in the third match against West Indies, which will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. DD Sports will provide live telecast of the match in India. Fans can watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. Fans also have the option of watching all the action for free on the JioCinema app and website. ‘Main Kisi Ka Naam Nahi Lunga Fir Bada Controversy Hota Hai’ Rohit Sharma On Being Asked Who is the Toughest Bowler in Pakistan Cricket Team, Video Goes Viral.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Telecast

Hello & welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 3rd T20I between #WIvIND from Providence 🏟️ Georgetown, Guyana ⚡️Live The Game on DD Network📺 pic.twitter.com/f4mEL2M6ji — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 8, 2023

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live Streaming

Chatur Chahal 🕸️🤌🏻 👉 Gumraah Ballebaaz 🤯 Will Yuzi's wizardry 🧙🏻‍♂️ bamboozle Windies in the #WIvIND 3rd T20I? Tune in tonight at 7 PM - LIVE & FREE on #JioCinema 😍 #SabJawaabMilenge pic.twitter.com/RW7kKVUYwx — JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 8, 2023

