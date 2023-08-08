Asia Cup 2023 is around the corner. The marquee event is slated to get underway on August 30. The multi-national tournament will witness arch-rivals India and Pakistan battling it out for the crown. During an event in the USA, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was asked to name the toughest bowler in the Pakistan team. To the question, Rohit came up with a hilarious response stating '‘Main Kisi Ka Naam Nahi Lunga Fir Bada Controversy Hota Hai’. Sports News | Rohit Sharma Recalls His Favourite Memories of ICC Cricket World Cup

Rohit Sharma doesn't want to name his favourite Pakistani bowler because "FIR BADA BADA CONTROVERSY HOTA HAI" 😂#RohitSharma | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/V5MinvcwAp — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) August 8, 2023

