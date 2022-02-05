India and England would be battling it out in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 on Saturday, February 5. The match would be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound and is set to begin at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also tune in to the Disney+Hotstar app to live stream the game.

🤩 SUPER SHOWDOWN 🤩' So it all comes down to 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v 🇮🇳 in ICC #U19CWC 2022! Who is taking the trophy 🏠 ?#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/6jPZLjzAvq — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 5, 2022

