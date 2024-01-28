India had earlier been bowled out for 436 runs by England. England will resume batting on day 4 having taken a 126-run lead with Ollie Pope close to his 150. Action in the India vs England 1st Test has resumed on Day 4 in Hyderabad. The day's play got underway at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). With Viacom18 as the official broadcast partner, Sports18 will provide live telecast of this contest while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema. Fans can also follow the live telecast of the India vs England 1st Test 2024 on DD Sports, on DD Free Dish only. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024: England Reach 316/6 at Stumps on Day 3 Against India, Lead by 126 Runs.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 Day 4 on DD Sports

