India would face Northamptonshire in their second T20 warm-up game on July 3, Sunday. The match would be played at the County Ground in Northamptonshire and is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This game would not be available for live telecast in India. However, fans can watch live streaming of this match on Northamptonshire's official YouTube Channel.

Watch The Game Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)