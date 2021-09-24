India Women and Australia Women face each other in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series at Harrup Park on September 24, 2021 (Friday). The game has a start time of 10:40 AM IST and will be streamed on SonyLIV with Sony Sports channels providing the telecast.

The 1st ODI showed how powerful the Aussies are in this format 👊 Can 🇮🇳 conjure up some magic to stop the hosts in the next game? 👀 Find out LIVE on #SonyLIV from 8:45 AM IST on 24th Sep 👉 https://t.co/Tp9379zyRz 📺📲#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/sc9CUH2BAf — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) September 23, 2021

