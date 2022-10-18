Namibia would take on Netherlands in a Group A encounter at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, October 18. The match, which would be played at the GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong in Victoria, will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Namibia vs Netherlands Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

🗣️ “We always like playing each other, we’re good friends.” 🤝 Familiar foes look to maintain their perfect start at the #T20WorldCup as Namibia take on Netherlands in Group A. Read more about #NAMvNED 👇https://t.co/lApgvQXkgz — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 17, 2022

