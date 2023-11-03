Netherlands and Afghanistan square off in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on November 3. Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium will host this match between the giant killers in CWC 2023. While Afghanistan beat three former world champions so far in ICC World Cup 2023, the Netherlands defeated South Africa and also Bangladesh. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of CWC 2023 and the NED vs AFG match live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. Fans who want to NED vs AFG live streaming online can do so for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app (for free on mobile devices) and website (subscription needed). NED vs AFG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Toss Report and Playing XI: Netherlands Opt To Bat First; Afghanistan Recall Noor Ahmad in Place of Naveen ul Haq.

NED vs AFG Live

Stronger than ever before! 💪🏻 Two teams filled with utmost potential collide for what could be an explosive match! 😁 Tune-in to #NEDvAFG in the #WorldCupOnStar Today, 12.30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#CWC23 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/9Zuq8MGh8J — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 3, 2023

