Netherlands have won the toss and their captain Scott Edwards has chosen to bat first in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan. Afghanistan still have a shot at making the semifinals and they would aim to win this match and stay alive in that race. Hashmatullah Shahidi's side have included Noor Ahmad in the Afghanistan playing XI in place of Naveen ul Haq. For the Netherlands, Wesley Barresi has been included in place of Vikramjit Singh. Netherlands vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch NED vs AFG CWC Match Live Telecast on TV?

NED vs AFG Toss Report

NED vs AFG CWC 2023 Playing XIs

Netherlands' Playing XI: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Afghanistan's Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad

