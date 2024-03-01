Nepal will be going head to head against Namibia in the next match of the T20I triangular series 2024. The Nepal vs Namibia T20I match will be played on Friday, March 1 at TU International Cricket Stadium in Nepal. The T20I triangular series match between Nepal and Namibia has a start time of 11:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Nepal vs Namibia T20I triangular series 2024 match will not be telecasted live on any TV channel. But fans can watch the live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website. Bangladesh National Cricket Team Unveils Striking New Jerseys in Grand Launch Ceremony (View Pics).

Nepal vs Namibia

Buckle up as #Rhinos will be going head to head against Namibia in the fourth match of Nepal T20I Triangular Series with action set to start at 11:30AM



Grab your tickets 🎟️ via IME Pay app: https://t.co/AvBLqykpjd#NepT20I | #OneBallBattles | #NepalCricket | #WorldCupYear2024 pic.twitter.com/XLK0DAEiiA— CAN (@CricketNep) March 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)