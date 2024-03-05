Nepal lock horns with the Netherlands in the final match of the T20 tri-series on March 5. The contest is slated to get underway at 11:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Unfortunately, fans will not be able to watch the Nepal vs Netherlands final live telecast in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Nepal match on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of a pass. Nepal T20I Tri-series 2024 Points Table Updated: Netherlands Finish on Top, to Face Nepal in Final.

Nepal vs Netherlands

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)