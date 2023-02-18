England are currently holding an upper hand over England in the 1st Test of a two-match series at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The play of day 3 will start at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, New Zealand vs England series have no broadcasters in India. Hence the match will not be telecasted live. However, fans can still watch the live streaming on the Prime Video app and website with a subscription. Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Blundell Caught Ball-Watching After Stuart Broad Top-Edges Delivery During NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video).

New Zealand vs England Live Streaming on Prime Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)