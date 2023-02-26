England control things once again entering day 3 of the 2nd Test against New Zealand. They are leading by 297 runs and New Zealand has only three wickets left when play on Day 3 of the second Test begins on Sunday, February 26, at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). New Zealand crumbled down to James Anderson's new ball spell and are in a very tight spot. Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch live streaming of this match on the Amazon Prime Video app and website at the cost of a subscription fee.

New Zealand vs England 2nd Test 2023 Live

tune in for another cut to cut clash 🏏 watch #NZvsENG,2nd Test now live and exclusive only on Prime Video#CricketOnPrimehttps://t.co/29HTUgRNSF pic.twitter.com/dc3Fol63Lq — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 23, 2023

