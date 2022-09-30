Pakistan will host England in the sixth match of the seven-game T20Is 2022 on September 30. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and is slated to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network will telecast the match in India while PTV Sports will provide the live telecast in Pakistan. SonyLIV will stream the game live in India.

PAK vs ENG 6th T20I 2022 Live Streaming Details:

With 🇵🇰 leading the series 3-2, this T20I will be a game to look forward to 🙌 Can 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 level the series to get to a series decider on Sunday or will the hosts seal the series tonight? Catch #PAKvENG LIVE action 8 PM onwards only on #SonySportsNetwork#SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/eIlHCjCuGp — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 30, 2022

