Pakistan will host England in the seventh and final T20I match on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and is slated to start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network will telecast the match in India while PTV sports will provide the live telecast in Pakistan. SonyLIV will stream the game live in India.

PAK vs ENG 7th T20I 2022 Live Streaming Details:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 🔥 Both teams brought their A-Game to this series which has ultimately led us to this final decider 💪 Who will have the last laugh tonight❓ Watch the Final #PAKvENG T20I, tonight 8 PM onwards, ONLY on #SonySportsNetwork 📺🍿#SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/yooLEU3sp4 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 2, 2022

