Saud Shakeel's sensational knock put Pakistan from a position of concern to one of control on Day 3 of their first Test match against Sri Lanka. Action on Day 4 is set to begin at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports TEN 5 and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD channels is where the fans can watch live telecast of this match. Those who wish to watch live streaming of this contest can do so on the SonyLIV app and websites. Besides SonyLIV, Airtel TV and JioTV would also provide live streaming. Cricket fans in Pakistan can watch live telecast of the day's play on PTV Sports. Saud Shakeel Becomes First Pakistan Batsman to Score A Double Century in Sri Lanka, Achieves Feat During SL vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Day 4 is here, and the battle continues! ⏰🏏 Sri Lanka faces a challenging task as we trail by 135 runs. Can our team turn the tables and conquer the field? Stay tuned for an exciting day of cricket action!#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/WFzPGRblvM — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)