Sri Lanka are crossing swords with Pakistan in the first game of the Two-match Test series at the Galle International Stadium. On Day 3 of the opening Test, Saud Shakeel wrote his name in history books by notching up his maiden double hundred. The ace batter has achieved the feat in only his 6th Test match. Moreover, Shakeel has become the first Pakistan batter to breach the 200-mark in Sri Lanka. His majestic knock consisted of 19 boundaries. Sarfaraz Ahmed Becomes First Pakistani Wicketkeeper to Score 3000 Runs, Achieves Feat During Day 2 of 1st Test Between PAK and SL

Saud Shakeel Becomes First Pakistan Batsman to Score A Double Century in Sri Lanka

𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐏𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 𝐓𝐎 𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐄 𝐀 𝐃𝐎𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐓𝐎𝐍 𝐈𝐍 𝐒𝐑𝐈 𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐀 🤩 This has been a monumental effort from @saudshak in his first Test away from home 🫡👏#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/jtYCJX6cnI — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 18, 2023

