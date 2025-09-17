The Pakistan National Cricket Team will take on the United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team in the crucial Asia Cup 2025 match on Wednesday, September 17. The PAK vs UAE Group A contest will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, and it begins at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, fans can watch Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass, which cost Rs 25 and Rs 189, respectively. Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025: Get Updated List of Bowlers Standings With Highest Wickets in T20I Cricket Tournament.

Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details

𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐍! 👊 Asia Cup 2025 gets underway tonight, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV Channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACCMensAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/dMX8fTgArs — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 9, 2025

