Pakistan take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three match series which is a part of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. The clash will take place at Multan Cricket Stadium, in Multan and will start from 4:30pm IST(Indian Standard Time). Sony Ten 2/HD will telecast the PAK vs WI 1st ODI in India, while in Pakistan PTV Sports will telecast the fixture. In India SonyLIV app will stream the match online and in Pakistan fans can watch the match on ARY ZAP mobile app.

Khel Ka Maidan Hai Taiyaar 💪 The Showstoppers, @windiescricket are all set to challenge The Unstoppables, @TheRealPCB on their home turf for 3️⃣ ODIs 🏏 Catch the 1st ODI LIVE from 4:30 PM only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#KhelAbhiBaqiHai #SirfSonyPeDikhega #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/TuyZOfiNAo — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)