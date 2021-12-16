Pakistan takes on West Indies in the third T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi. The hosts have already won the series and now will be looking for whitewash. Fans are searching for PAK vs WI live streaming online and TV telecast details to watch the match. The live streaming online of PAK vs WI match in India will take place on SonyLiv while Sony SIX will provide the live telecast. In Pakistan PTV Sports will providing the live telecast while live online streaming of PAK vs WI will be available on daraz.pk and on its mobile app.

PAK vs WI Live on Sony Network

