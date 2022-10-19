Scotland will face Ireland in a Group B match in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 which is scheduled to be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 19, 2022 (Wednesday). The SCO vs IRE game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 2/HD will provide the live telecast of the match while fans will be provided live stream of the same by Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SCO vs IRE

Scotland look to build on their stunning win against West Indies when they face Ireland in their second match of the #T20WorldCup 2022 💪🏻 Match preview 👇🏻#SCOvIREhttps://t.co/mJMKBlNRdb — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 18, 2022

