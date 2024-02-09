Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs reacted to a fan who posted on South African cricketers yet to score a double century in ODI cricket. This has come after Sri Lanka batsman Pathum Nissanka cracked a magnificent double hundred in the 1st ODI against Afghanistan, becoming the first player from his country to do so. The fan shared a screenshot of the SL vs AFG 1st ODI scorecard with Nissanka's 210-run knock and wrote, "Still waiting for the first double century by a Proteas player in ODI cricket." Gibbs reacted to the post writing, "Would have pissed it in 2006 if I was concerned about stats." The former Proteas opener was probably referring to his 175-run knock that helped South Africa chase down a mammoth 434 against Australia in 2006. Pathum Nissanka Becomes First Sri Lankan Cricketer in History To Score Double Century in ODIs, Achieves Feat During SL vs AFG 1st ODI 2024.

See Herschelle Gibbs' Post:

Would have pissed it in 2006 if I was concerned about stats .. — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) February 9, 2024

