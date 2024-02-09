Sri Lanka and Afghanistan now renew their rivalry in the ODI series, the first of which starts with the first game on Friday, February 9. The SL vs AFG 1st ODI will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla, Sri Lanka and it has a start time of 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the SL vs AFG series and the 1st ODI will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans in India can also watch the live stream of the match on the SonyLiv app and website but with a cost of subscription fee. NEP vs CAN 1st ODI 2024: Rohit Paudel Shines As Nepal Defeat Canada by Seven Runs.

SL vs AFG 1st ODI Live Streaming Details

Time for the Sri Lanka 🆚 Afghanistan series to move to the 50-over format 🏏 Can Kusal Mendis-led 🇱🇰 take a 1-0 lead or will 🇦🇫 usurp the hosts in the 1st ODI ❓ Watch #SLvAFG, tomorrow at 2:30 PM - LIVE on #SonyLIV! pic.twitter.com/vNN5MRnhIF — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 9, 2024

