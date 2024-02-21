After a magnificent ODI series, Sri Lanka has now clinched the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan as they also won the second match in the series and are leading 2-0. The SL vs AFG 3rd T20I will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka and has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network will provide a live telecast of this contest. Fans can watch the SL vs AFG 3rd T20I on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans will also be able to watch the SL vs AFG 3rd T20I live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. NZ vs AUS 1st T20I 2024: Australia Clinch Last-Ball Win Over New Zealand, Lead Series 1-0.

SL vs AFG 3rd T20I 2024 Live Streaming Details

Time for the final T20I showdown 🇱🇰⚔️🇦🇫



Tune in to #SonyLIV on Feb 21st @ 7:00 PM and witness #SLvAFG action unfold LIVE 🏏 pic.twitter.com/r4523t9rPY— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)