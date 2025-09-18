Super 4's qualification is at stake and Sri Lanka National Cricket Team will battle against the Afghanistan National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 18. The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group B match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and it begins at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can find live telecast viewing options of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. Fans can watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass. When is India vs Pakistan Next Match in Asia Cup 2025? Check Date, Time and Venue of Another IND vs PAK Cricket Match.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online

Afghanistan’s final chance to break through to the Super 4s🚪 Sri Lanka, who are almost through, hold the 🔑 ! Watch #SLvAFG tonight, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/ClF4SPEdV0 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 18, 2025

