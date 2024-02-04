Powered by Angelo Mathews' century, Sri Lanka have already had a 212-run lead against Afghanistan and would look to build more on that, on Day 3 of this one-off Test match. The action on Day 3 will resume at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the SL vs AFG one-off Test match and the live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Fans can also watch the SL vs AFG one-off Test match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website. Bizarre! Monitor Lizard Stops Play After it Enters Field During SL vs AFG Test Match at R Premadasa Stadium (Watch Video).

SL vs AFG One-Off Test Scorecard After Day 2

That's Stumps on Day 2 of the Maiden #SLvAFG Test! AfghanAtalan took three wickets in the final session of the day as Sri Lanka ended the day with 410/6 runs on the board, leading by 212 runs. 👍#AfghanAtalan | #SLvAFG2024 | #SuperCola | @EtisalatAf pic.twitter.com/wfweAmLbRO — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 3, 2024

