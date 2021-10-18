Sri Lanka takes on Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 18, 2021 (Monday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can catch live telecast of the match on the Star Sports Network and also live streaming would be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)