Zimbabwe will be traveling to Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI and T20I series. The 1st ODI between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will take place on Saturday, January 6 at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) in R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka. Fans in India can watch the live broadcast of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI on Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD TV channels. The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode apps. Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka Ruled Out of ODI Series Against Zimbabwe, Shevon Daniel Named Replacement.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI

#SriLanka 🔒 horns with #Zimbabwe in an exciting 1️⃣st ODI Can the Lankan 🦁s get better of the Chevrons? 👀 Tune in for #SLvZIM at 6th Jan on 2:30 PM - LIVE on #SonyLIV 🍿 pic.twitter.com/2Y10viwjcu — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 6, 2024

