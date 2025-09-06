The Zimbabwe national cricket team thrashed the Sri Lanka national cricket team by five wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, September 6. Zimbabwe star all-rounder Sikandar Raza was named Player of the Match for his superb outing with the ball. Talking about the match, Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 80 runs in 17.4 overs. Kamil Mishara (20) top-scored for SL. Raza and Brad Evans scalped three wickets each for the ZIM. While chasing, Tashinga Musekiwa (21*) and Ryan Burl (20*) played crucial knocks as Zimbabwe chased down the 81-run target in 14.2 overs. With this victory, Zimbabwe have levelled the three-match T20I series 1-1. Sri Lanka Beat Zimbabwe by Five Wickets in ZIM vs SL 2nd ODI 2025; Pathum Nissanka's Century Help Visitors To Whitewash Host 2-0.

