The Zimbabwe national cricket team opener Tadiwanashe Marumani slammed his maiden T20I half-century against a full member nation on Sunday, September 7. Tadiwanashe Marumani reached this milestone during the third T20I against the Sri Lanka national cricket team at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. This was also Tadiwanashe Marumani's fourth half-century in the T20Is. The Zimbabwe opener departed after scoring 51 runs off 41 deliveries with the help of six fours and one six. Marumani's 51-run knock guided Zimbabwe to post the highest total (191-8) against Sri Lanka in T20I cricket. Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2025 Video Highlights: Watch SL Register Their Second-Lowest T20I Total As ZIM Stun Visitors To Gain Series-Levelling Win.

Tadiwanashe Marumani Slams Maiden T20I Fifty Against Full-Member Nation

The moment Tadiwanashe Marumani got to his 50. The first against a full member nation. His fourth overall. Been good #ZIMvSL#KwiriTravelspic.twitter.com/fZxd7JcohZ — larry kwirirayi ✍📔 (@kwirirayi) September 7, 2025

Tadiwanashe Marumani Scores His Fourth T20I Fifty

