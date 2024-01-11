Zimbabwe will be ready to face Sri Lanka for the 3rd match of the three-match ODI series. The 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will take place on Thursday, January 11 at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) in R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka. Fans in India can watch the live broadcast of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI on Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD TV channels. The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode apps. Wanindu Hasaranga To Lead 16-Member Sri Lanka Squad in T20I Series Against Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details

