After a washed-out last game, Brisbane Heat would gear up against Sydney Thunder – who is playing their first match of the season. The Brisbane side had a thumping win over Melbourne Stars. Both sides have won the tournament once and would like to better their record. The game starts at 01:45 PM on December 12, 2023, Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the BBL 2023-24 matches. Sydney Thunders vs Brisbane Heat will be telecasted on Star Sports 2 channels. OTT lovers can watch the game on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Stadium Flame Leaves Tom Curran Frightened While Fielding in Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2023-24 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Sydney Thunders vs Brisbane Heat

The Thunder open their #BBL13 campaign against the team that knocked them out last season! All you need to know for tonight's Thunder-Heat clash 👇https://t.co/NfC40k2oIX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 11, 2023

