Veteran all-rounder Dan Christian became the sixth-oldest player to feature in the Big Bash League. The 41-year-old joined the elite list after he came out of retirement to rescue the injury-hit Sydney Thunder during the Big Bash League 2024-25 match against Brisbane Heat. The all-rounder is serving as the assistant coach for the Sydney Thunder franchise. The elite list includes legendary cricketers like Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan. Former cricketer Brad Hogg is the oldest player to feature in the Big Bash League. Hogg played at the age of 46. Dan Christian Strikes Huge Six Against Xavier Bartlett As He Makes Comeback in BBL 2024-25 As Player From Assistant Coach During Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunders Match (Watch Video).

Dan Christian Joins Elite List

"Is he freshly shaved, so he looks a little younger and fresher?" 😅 Dan Christian becomes the sixth-oldest man to play in the Big Bash tonight #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/HwTNKENruN — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)