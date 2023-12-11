Hobart Hurricanes faced the Sydney Sixers at the North Tasmania Cricket Association Ground, Launceston during the BBL 2023-24. As Hobart Hurricanes batted in the game, Corey Anderson struck Moises Henriques for a four down the ground. Fielder Tom Curran went over the boundary line to pick up the ball and just then the stadium flames came out and Curran got scared. The commentators broke out in laughter and later the video of the incident went viral in social media. Josh Philippe Takes Sensational Catch to Dismiss Ben McDermott During Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

Tom Curran Gets Scared By Stadium Flames While Fielding

The flames out of nowhere frightened Tom Curran... And drew plenty of laughs out of the commentary box 😅 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/DS0suu7DKV — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)