England have a lead of 153 runs as the action in the 1st Test shifts to day five of the first Test in Antigua. The final day's play is set to resume at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The ENG vs WI match would not be available for live telecast in India but FanCode will provide live streaming of this game.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)