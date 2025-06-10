Looking to gain a series whitewash, the England national cricket team will take on the West Indies national cricket team in the third and final T20I of the three-match tourney. The ENG vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 will be held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, and begin at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on June 10. ENG vs WI 3rd T20I will be available for viewing on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 TV channels in India. The live streaming viewing option of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform, SonyLIV app, and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide ENG vs WI 3rd T20I 2025 match live streaming online viewing options in India on its website and mobile app in exchange for a subscription pass. England Beat West Indies by Four Wickets in ENG vs WI 2nd T20I 2025; Jos Buttler, Luke Wood and Bowlers Help Three Lions Register Close Win.

England begin their T20 World Cup prep with Brook leading from the front, whereas West Indies bring back the big guns 💪 Who will strike first?#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/4XvIPdUmSX — FanCode (@FanCode) June 6, 2025

