Having pocketed the first encounter, South Africa will look to complete a series whitewash by winning the ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025 against hosts Zimbabwe, which starts on July 7 in Bulawayo. The Zimbabwe vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 will be played at the Queens Sports Club, and start at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing option of the SA vs ZIM 2nd Test 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans looking for live streaming viewing options can watch the ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 on the FanCode app and website. Fans can watch the full match after buying a match pass worth 25 INR. South Africa Playing XI for ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Announced: Wiaan Mulder Named Captain, Prenelan Subrayen and Lesego Senokwane Handed Proteas Debut

ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 Live Streaming

🔥 TEAM NEWS 🔥 Wiaan Mulder will lead the Proteas Men as captain in the second and final Test match of the Zimbabwean series. 🧢🇿🇦 A proud moment as Prenelan Subrayen and Lesego Senokwane are set to make their Test debuts. 🏏✨ A fresh chapter in South African cricket as our… pic.twitter.com/C9bPvlAhvZ — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) July 5, 2025

