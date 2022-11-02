Zimbabwe will face Netherlands in their fourth game in Super-12 group 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup, 2022. The match is scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 2, 2022 (Wednesday). The ZIM vs NED game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the match while fans will be provided live stream of the same by Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

The race for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022 semi-final is getting intense and Zimbabwe would love to stay in it with a win vs 🇳🇱! 😇 Who will come out on top in #ZIMvNED? pic.twitter.com/DhbECqwM01 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 1, 2022

