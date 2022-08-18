Hubli Tigers will be in action against Mysore Warriors in the Maharaja KSCA T20 Trophy on Thursday, August 18. The match is going to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and is slated to begin at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this fixture on the FanCode app and website.

The hunt for the win is 🔛 in the #KSCA #Maharaja Trophy! Hubli Tigers or Mysore Warriors - Who will grab a crucial victory tonight? pic.twitter.com/P8fbyBBgUU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 18, 2022

