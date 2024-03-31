Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, while speaking in a conversation with Star Sports, opened up that he used to cry during his initial days in Team India when he was compared to MS Dhoni. Pant revealed that he missed a stumping in Mohali, and the whole started to chant, 'Mahi-Mahi', after which he felt that there shall not be any comparison of him and Dhoni. Rishabh Pant Shares Motivational Quote On Social Media As He Returns to Net Practice Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Rishabh Pant Reveals about His Initial Days in Team India

The battle between Guru & Disciple is near! 😍 📹 | Watch what @RishabhPant17 has to say about @msdhoni and how much he has learned from him! Watch your favourite stars in action in 4K on Star4K! Tune in to #DCvCSK in #IPLOnStar Today | 7:00 PM | LIVE on Star Sports pic.twitter.com/HjJWQnnLJG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 31, 2024

