Suryakumar Yadav was named the captain as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the men's T20I team of the Year 2023. Yadav, who is the world's no 1 ranked batsman in the shortest format of the game, is known not just for his ability to score quick runs but also play a wide range of unorthodox shots on all sides of the wicket. Besides Yadav, the playing XI picked by the ICC also features three more Indians--Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi. Uganda all-rounder Alpesh Ramjani and Ireland's Mark Adair also feature in the playing XI. ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year for 2023 Announced: Deepti Sharma Features As Lone Indian.

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2023

India's white-ball dynamo headlines the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year for 2023 🔥 Check out who made the final XI 👇https://t.co/QrQKGYbmu9 — ICC (@ICC) January 22, 2024

