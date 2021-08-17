The schedule for ICC World Cup 2021 has been announced and it will kick off on October 17 with a match between Oman and PNG. The Super 12s will begin from October 23 onwards with India vs Pakistan taking place a day after that. The final is scheduled on November 14 in Dubai.

Mark your calendars 📆 Get ready for the 2021 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup bonanza 🤩 — ICC (@ICC) August 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)