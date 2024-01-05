International Cricket Council (ICC) has a big announcement to make regarding T20 World Cup. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be held from June 04, 2024, to June 30, 2024, as per the ICC T20 World Cup Schedule 2024. This is the ninth edition of the ICC T20 men’s World Cup. While the West Indies and United States are confirmed as the hosts for the tournament, the United States will have four stadiums ready for the mega event. ICC has also confirmed 20 teams participating in the mega event, but a detailed schedule will be released on January 05, 2024. Fans can watch the broadcast of the ICC T20 World Schedule confirmation on Star Sports. India, Pakistan in Same Group for ICC T20 World Cup 2024; IND vs PAK Face-Off on June 9 in New York: Report

Schedule for ICC T20 World Cup Live on Star Sports

The T20 extravaganza is here! 🤯 Our experts deep dive into the detailed schedule, #TeamIndia's games, Group of Death & more! 😍 Tune-in to Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports YT & FB at 7pm Tonight Click here to get notified - https://t.co/FH7wufUa8D pic.twitter.com/gd5r8PFGXe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 5, 2024

